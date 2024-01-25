PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. 193,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

