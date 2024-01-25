Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

