Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.
Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
