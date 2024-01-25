Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.53 and last traded at C$19.43. Approximately 80,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 67,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Park Lawn Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$702.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.79.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2335182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,260.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,130 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

