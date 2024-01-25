Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $25.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.80. The stock had a trading volume of 692,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.92. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,948.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

