Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $16.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,580,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,534. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

