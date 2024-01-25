Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,144 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.93. 2,227,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,424. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

