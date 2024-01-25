Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 810 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.18. 6,689,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,290. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

