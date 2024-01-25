Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,588. The company has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.72 and its 200-day moving average is $405.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

