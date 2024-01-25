Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $310.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $312.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

