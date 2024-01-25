Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CAT traded up $10.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $303.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.08.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

