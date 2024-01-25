Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

