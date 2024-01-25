Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 15,267,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,576,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

