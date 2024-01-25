Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,521,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,300. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

