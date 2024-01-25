Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

