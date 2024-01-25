Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $20.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $815.31. 572,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $802.40 and its 200 day moving average is $775.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $826.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

