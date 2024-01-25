Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.93. 2,227,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,424. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.17 and its 200-day moving average is $323.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

