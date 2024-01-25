Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $23.87 on Thursday, hitting $1,230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $575.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,060.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

