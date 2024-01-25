Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

PFG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.16. 666,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

