Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 3,985,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

