Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 4,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

