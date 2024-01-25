Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.24. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

