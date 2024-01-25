Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.370-6.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.47.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

