Prom (PROM) Price Tops $7.33 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Prom has a market cap of $133.69 million and $80.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $7.33 or 0.00018275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.21 or 1.00070279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.37121587 USD and is up 42.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $21,896,976.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

