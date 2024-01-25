Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Up 3.9%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 120,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 121,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

