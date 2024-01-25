Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

