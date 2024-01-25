Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $20.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017768 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,077.43 or 0.99964601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00201838 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

