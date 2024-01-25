Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.95 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.25). Approximately 1,929,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,053,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.25).

QLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

