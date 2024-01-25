QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 4.3%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 46,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 76,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.52. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.30.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

