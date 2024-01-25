Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 2,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.69% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile
The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.
