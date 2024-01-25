Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Renasant Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

