Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.69. 812,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,434. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $145.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

