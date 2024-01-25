RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

