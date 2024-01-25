RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RTX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

