RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.
RTX Price Performance
RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.
Institutional Trading of RTX
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RTX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.