RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get RTX alerts:

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.