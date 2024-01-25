SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,351.39 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $19,351.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,022.98 or 0.99937659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00197794 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02544687 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,441.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

