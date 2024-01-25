Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SASR opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

