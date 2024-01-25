Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Schroders Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
