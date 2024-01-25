SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 1,157.1% in January

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 1,157.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
SGS Stock Performance
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
