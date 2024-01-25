Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Grows By 378.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the December 31st total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avenue Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,164,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,933,246. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avenue Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.