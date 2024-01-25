Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Grows By 490.5%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 490.5% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXIM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

