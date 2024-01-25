Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Expands By 400.0%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEY remained flat at $15.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.