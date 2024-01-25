Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Expands By 520.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of BETRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About BetterLife Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetterLife Pharma
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.