Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Expands By 520.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BETRF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

