Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Expands By 400.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Buzzi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZZUY
Buzzi Stock Performance
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.