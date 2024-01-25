Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Expands By 400.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Buzzi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of BZZUY stock remained flat at $16.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

