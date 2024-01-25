Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Grows By 367.8%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 367.8% from the December 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cool Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CLCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 114,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,256. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cool

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cool in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cool by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cool by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cool by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

