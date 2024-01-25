Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Grows By 450.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 356,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of GLDI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a PE ratio of 182.49 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.50.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.58. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.46%.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.