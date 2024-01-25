Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Rises By 516.7%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC stock remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

