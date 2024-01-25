Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 92.1%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $12.83 on Thursday. 1,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

