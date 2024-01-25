Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Expands By 502.0%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 502.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JYD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 32,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
About Jayud Global Logistics
