Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Rises By 500.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of MAURY remained flat at $33.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.67 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

